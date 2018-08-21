Hail expected in Astana on Wed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A storm is expected to batter Astana on August 22, Kazhydromet reports.

Thunderstorms, north-west, western wind gusting 15-20 m/s are forecast to roll through Astana tomorrow. Patches of fog are to blanket in the morning and evening. Hail is likely to hit the city during the day.



A heavy downpour is expected on August 22 in Akmola region in the night accompanied by thunderstorms locally, fog, hail and wind gusting sometimes up to 25 m/s.