TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:14, 21 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Hail expected in Astana on Wed

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A storm is expected to batter Astana on August 22, Kazhydromet reports. 

    Thunderstorms, north-west, western wind gusting 15-20 m/s are forecast to roll through Astana tomorrow. Patches of fog are to blanket in the morning and evening. Hail is likely to hit the city during the day.

    A heavy downpour is expected on August 22 in Akmola region in the night accompanied by thunderstorms locally, fog, hail and wind gusting sometimes up to 25 m/s.

    Astana Kazhydromet Weather in Kazakhstan
