Hail, gusty wind in store for 2 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists have put two regions on storm alert, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Occasional rains with thunderstorms and hail are set to East Kazakhstan region. Southeastern wind changing into northwestern wind with gusts up to 17-22 mps and sometimes 23-28 mps is forecast for the region on June 19.



Kostanay region will see thunderstorms, hail and northwestern wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps on Tuesday.



Probability of storm is 90-95%.