Hail, squalls, thunderstorms and heat to grip Kazakhstan

A storm alert was issued for the Kazakh capital and 16 regions of Kazakhstan for July 12, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorms are set to batter Zhetysu, Atyrau regions. The fire threat remains high in the greater part of Zhetysu region.

Mercury will rise as high as 39 degrees Celsius in Atyrau region. the fire threat remains across the region.

Akmola region is expected to brace for thunderstorms, high wind, hail and squalls.

High wind is forecast to sweep through Turkistan region and Shymkent city.

Thunderstorms, dust storms and sweltering heat are reported to batter Mangistau region.

Thunderstorms are to strike Almaty, West Kazakhstan regions. Heat indexes are expected to soar to 37 degrees Celsius in West Kazakhstan.

High wind is to roll through Kyzylorda region. The fire threat remains high in the region.

Air temperature is expected to rise in Aktobe region up to 35 degrees Celsius.

East Kazakhstan, Abai regions are predicted to face today heavy downpours, hail, squalls and high wind.

Thunderstorms and hail are in store today for the Kazakh capital. Wind gusts are expected to reach 15-20 m/s.