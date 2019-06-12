EN
    17:15, 12 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Hail, strong wind predicted in the capital of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A weather warning has been announced in the city of Nur-Sultan and Akmola region, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

    On 13-15 June, widespread thunderstorms and hail are expected in Akmola region. The southwesterly, northeasterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second. On 14th and 15th June, there will be scattered showers.

    Nur-Sultan will see thunderstorm and hail from 13th through 15th June. The wind speed will reach 15-20 mps. Chances of a storm: 90-95%.

