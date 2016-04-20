Hail, thunderstorms may hit S Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain showers, stiff wind and fog are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, April 20. Thunderstorm and hail may hit southern and southeastern Kazakhstan. Only eastern parts of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, according to Kazhydromet.

Fog will descend on Mangystau, Aktobe, Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Kostanay, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan and South Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard will persist in Aktobe and Kyzylorda regions.