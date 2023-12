NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert has been issued for the city of Nur-Sultan and Akmola region, Kazhydromet reports.

Thunderstorms and squall are forecast for June 24 for Akmola region. High wind is predicted to roll across the region at a speed of 15-20 m/s with hail forecast locally.



Thunderstorms accompanied by high wind, hail are expected to hit the capital of Kazakhstan today. Chances of storm are high.