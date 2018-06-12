Hail to douse some regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unsteady weather will remain in Kazakhstan on Tuesday, June 12. Occasional rains and thunderstorms, stiff wind, patches of fog, and hail are forecast for regions of the country today, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter South Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions.



Dust storm may blanket Kyzylorda and South Kazakhstan regions.



Chances of hail will be high in Zhambyl, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and South Kazakhstan regions.



North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Akmola regions will see patches of fog at night and in the morning.



High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, parts of South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.