Hail to fall across Kazakhstan Fri

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with rains and thunderstorms is to linger for another day in the major part of Kazakhstan. Thunderstorms, gusting wind, hail, and dust storm are forecast countrywide, Kazhydromet reports.

High wind and hail are forecast for North Kazakhstan, Akmola regions. Hail is to fall across Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions on Friday.



Dust storms and squall are to sweep across Atyrau, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, and Turkestan regions.



Strong wind is expected to roll through West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions.



High heat is forecast to grip Mangistau region on June 14.



Fire threat remains high in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions.