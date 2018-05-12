EN
    10:01, 12 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Hail to hit Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal passage brings today, May 12, storm rains, pockets of heavy rain to the south and south-east, and weather without precipitation to south-west of Kazakhstan. Increase of wind, gusts, fog, dust storm, hail are also expected countrywide, Kazhydromet reports.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s is to blow in Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions.

    Wind blowing up to 15-20 m/s is expected in Kyzylorda, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Akmola regions.

    Wind blowing up to 18-23m/s and dust storm are forecast for Almaty region.

