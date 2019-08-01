EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:38, 01 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Hail to hit the most part of Kazakhstan Aug 1

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather is expected to linger for another day across Kazakhstan bringing locally thundershowers and heavy downpours, Kazhydromet reports.

    Squall, hail and strong wind gusting up to 23-28m/s are forecast for August 1 for West Kazakhstan region.

    Squall and high wind are expected to sweep across Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Aktobe regions at a speed of 15-20m/s, 23-25m/s, hail may hit Atyrau region locally.

    Hail, fog and strong wind are predicted to grip today North Kazakhstan region.

    Kostanay, Akmola, Zhambyl regions are to face hail and wind gusting up to 15-20m/s, 23-25 m/s.

    Intense heat is forecast to scorch Akmola, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, locally North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions during the day.

    Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, locally in Aktobe, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
