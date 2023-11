SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy hailstorms battered the city of Shymkent late last night, Kazinform cites Otyrar.kz.

Air temperature plunged in just a few minutes from 24 degrees Celsius to 14 degrees Celsius.

As earlier reported, the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent as well as 16 regions of Kazakhstan put on storm alert.