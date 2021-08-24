EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:47, 24 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Haiti aid distribution hindered by earthquake damage to roads

    None
    None
    GORJETTE. KAZINFORM The damage last week’s magnitude-7.2 earthquake caused to southern Haiti’s infrastructure hinders the distribution of humanitarian aid to the most remote populations, some of which remain unassisted.

    In Gorjette, which can only be accessed by a stony path, residents have set up a camp next to a school to accommodate people who have been left with nothing after the earthquake, which killed at least 2,200 people and injured another 12,268, EFE reports.

    «We have not received anything. No authority comes to help us. We do not have water, food or housing,» Antoine Marc-Arthur told Efe.


    Tags:
    World News Natural disasters
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!