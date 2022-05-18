EN
    13:30, 18 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Half a million doses of Pfizer vaccine with expiry date by the end of June left in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «As of today there are one million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan. Of which 500,000 are set to expire by the end of June,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat told a briefing at the central communications service.

    The Minister noted that initially the Pfizer vaccine was bought for vaccination of children and pregnant women. As of now only 30% of expectant moms eligible for vaccination were inoculated. The rest vaccines left after the vaccination of kids are given to the population.

    Besides, the Minister told journalists about the vaccination and revaccination efforts. She added that some 15,000 people are vaccinated every day.


