TASHKENT. KAZINFORM A half million of people in Uzbekistan were administered the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, Kazinform correspondent reports.

510,329 were vaccinated as of today. Fergana region is taking the lead with 70,757 people vaccinated.

AstraZeneca and Chinese-Uzbek ZF-UZ-VAC2001 vaccines are given in Uzbekistan.