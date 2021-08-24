EN
    11:15, 24 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Half of Kazakhstan’s eligible population vaccinated with 2nd jab

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi told about the vaccination rates in the country while addressing today's government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the minister, as of today, a total of 6.4 million people or 64% of the eligible population have been given the first component in Kazakhstan. Both components have been received by over 5 million Kazakhstanis or 50% of the eligible population.

    The highest COVID-19 vaccination rates have been reported in nine areas of Kazakhstan, including the cities of Shymkent, Almaty, Nur-Sultan as well as Turkestan, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Akmola, and Atyrau regions.

    The lowest COVID-19 vaccination coverage is observed in Mangistau region – 38%.

    According to the minister, the country’s vaccination centers have 1 million 400 thousand doses of the first component and 940 thousand doses of the second component at their disposal.


