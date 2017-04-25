Halyk Bank appoints new board of directors

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A new Board of Directors of National Savings Bank of Kazakhstan Joint-Stock Company has been appointed, Kazinform reports with reference to Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.

"Due to the expiry of the terms of office of the bank's Board of Directors, the general meeting of shareholders (...) decided to appoint the following persons as members of the Board of Directors of National Savings Bank of Kazakhstan Joint-Stock Company: Aleksandr Pavlov, Anvar Saidenov, Arman Dunayev, Christof Ruehl and Franciscus Kuijlaars as Independent Directors, Mazhit Yessenbayev as a representative of ALMEX Holding Group and Umut Shayakmetova, for the period of 3 years", KASE reports.

Aleksandr Pavlov was appointed as a Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"Thus, as per international best practices of corporate governance the new Board of Directors consists of 7 directors, and 5 of them are independent ones", says the report.