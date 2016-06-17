Halyk Bank CEO elected to Presidium of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The third congress of "Atameken" National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan ("NCE") has taken place in Astana. During the congress, the NCE members voted to extend the powers of the Chairman and members of its Management Board for subsequent two years till 25 June 2018.

At the same time, due to accreditation of associations (unions) in 2016 the NCE approved new members and chairmen of its Presidium Committees, Halyk Bank’s press service says.

Mrs. Umut Shayakmetova, CEO of JSC Halyk Bank, was elected the Chairman of the Committee of the financial sector and became a member of “Atameken” NCE Presidium.



The Committee was established for the effective interaction of the business community with the public authorities to tackle the challenges of the National Chamber on issues related to the development of relations in the financial sector (banking, insurance, retirement savings, asset management, leasing, microfinance, the activities of institutions of independent assessment (audit, assessment, rating, credit bureaus, and others. organization), collection and other spheres of the financial market).

