    18:30, 20 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Halyk Bank confirms negotiations with Kazkom

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan has confirmed the start of negotiations with Kazkommertsbank, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the bank's press service, Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan, has confirmed the start of preliminary negotiations with Kazkommertsbank and its majority shareholder on a potential deal.

    The conditions of the deal are not know yet.

    Halyk is a backbone of Kazakh banking system. It tops the list of banks with Kazakh participation. Halyh is the most profitable and stable bank in Kazakhstan with rapidly increasing assets, stable and improving credit portfolio and a high return on equity.

