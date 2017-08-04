Halyk Bank, Kazpost sign MOC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan JSC (HSBK) and Kazpost JSC signed a memorandum of cooperation Friday, Kazinform refers to the HSBK press service.

The document outlines the sides' intentions to develop a mutually beneficial cooperation. In particular, it provides for Kazpost selling HSBK bank products to individuals in rural areas, where the bank is not represented, through its automated offices there. The sides are also considering the possibility of Kazpost receiving payments into individuals' savings accounts at Halyk Bank and delivering bank cards to the customers.

Within the framework of the signed memorandum, Kazpost may also start providing cash collection services, including recounting and crediting of cash to the bank's branches in remote rural areas.

According to the Chairperson of the Board of HSBK, this cooperation should become a win-win for both sides in terms of cost reduction, which, she said, is extremely important for such large companies.

Head of Kazpost JSC Saken Sarsenov noted that the company is actively broadening the range of services it offers to the population. Today Kazpost acts as an agent of Kazakhstani second-tier banks, insurance companies, sells railways and EXPO-2017 tickets. Mr. Sarsenov also added that Kazakhstanis all over the country can access bank products at any of the Kazpost branches.

It is noted that the implementation of all joint projects requires extensive work from both sides, including in terms of integration of their IT systems. Thus, it will be carried out depending on the technical preparedness of the parties and conclusion of relevant contracts.

As it was reported, Halyk Bank and another leader of Kazakhstan's banking sector Qazkom (KKB) have signed a merger agreement. Currently, the combined Halyk-Qazkom branch network includes 748 sales channels, including branches. As of August 1, 2017, Halyk Bank had the largest customer base in the country with 7.5 million customers, while Qazkom has 5.4 million customers.

The Kazpost branch network is represented by 3,400 branches. The company has 23,000 employees all over Kazakhstan. At the same time, 70% of Kazpost customers live in rural areas.