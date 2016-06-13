Halyk Savings Bank announces changes in its Management Board

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan has announced changes in its Management Board.

"In accordance with the decision of the Board of Directors of "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" JSC as of June 10, 2016, the powers of Deputy Chairman of the Management Board Zhannat Satubaldina as a member of the bank's Management Board were terminated as of June 11, 2016, and Deputy Chairman of the Board Dauren Karabayev - as a member of the bank's Management Board as of June 15, 2016," the bank said in a statement.