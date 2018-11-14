Hamid Karzai thanks Nursultan Nazarbayev for helping Afghanistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ex-President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai thanked Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev for the support provided by Kazakhstan to Afghanistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Thank you, Mr. President, for the tremendous assistance that you have provided to our country from the very beginning of the renovation of Afghanistan since 2002 to the present day. Especially I would like to express my gratitude for thousands of scholarships granted to Afghani youth to study in Kazakhstan. Many of them have already returned, gained new knowledge and skills," Hamid Karzai told the 4th annual meeting of the Astana Club.

He said that all this resulted from the initiatives on Afghanistan launched by Kazakhstan.

According to Karzai, Kazakhstan can play more than an essential role in establishing a dialogue between the United States, Pakistan, the Taliban, and Russia.

"To that end, you have the capacity, the tools, the wisdom, the experience to accelerate this process and contribute to the successful implementation of it so that Afghanistan could become a place of peace, prosperity, economic well-fare, and, finally, regional peace and stability," he concluded.

In turn, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev underlined that Kazakhstan will continue providing assistance to Afghanistan.

"Afghanistan is included in the concept of 'Greater Central Asia' and all of us are overly concerned about your country. (...) All want peace to finally come to Afghanistan. We help humanitarianly, building roads, schools, and training personnel because presently there are not enough people, young people having a profession. And, we will continue the work," concluded the President.