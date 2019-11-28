EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:23, 28 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Hand-to-Hand Fighting Int’l Tournament kicks off in Nur-Sultan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 5th Hand-to-Hand Fighting International Tournament for the First President- Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev’s Cup has kicked off in the Kazakh capital on the eve of the First President Day, Kazinform reports.

    409 athletes representing 65 teams from Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan gathered in Nur-Sultan to compete at the tournament.

    The tournament is organized by the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the support of the Sport and Physical Culture Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sports and All-Kazakhstan Hand-to-Hand Fighting Association. The prize fund of the tournament totals KZT 8 million.

    Tags:
    Sport Nur-Sultan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!