Hangzhou of China selected to host 2022 Asian Games

ASHKHABAD. KAZINFORM - Hangzhou, capital city of Zhejiang Province in east China, was chosen by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to host the 2022 Asian Games on Wednesday.

The OCA made the decision at its 34th Congress in Ashkhabad, Turkmenistan.

Hangzhou was the only candidate city for the 2022 Asian Games. Its successful bid means the regional games will be staged in China for the third time following Beijing in 1990 and southern Guangzhou in 2010.

Beijing was just selected to hold the 2022 Winter Olympics after hosting the Summer Games in 2008.

South Korea's Incheon held the last Asian Games in 2014, while Indonesia's Jakarta will play host in 2018.

The Asian Games follows the sports program of the Olympic Games. Kazinform has learnt from Xinhua.