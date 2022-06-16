EN
    14:52, 16 June 2022

    Hanoi targets 7 million foreign tourists by 2025

    HANOI. KAZINFORM - The Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, eyes to welcome over 30 million visitors, including seven foreigners, by 2025, according to the municipal Party Committee's draft conclusion on tourism development for 2016-2020 and following years, WAM reports.

    According to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), the visitors are expected to spend more than US$5.59 billion while in the capital.

    At a conference collecting feedback on the conclusion held on 15th June, participants basically agreed with the targets and solutions drafted.

    They said it is necessary for the local sector to boost public-private partnership, formation of new products, and tourism connectivity.

    The capital city hosted 6.53 million tourists in the first five months of 2022, more than double the figure in the same period last year.

    It greeted 126,200 foreign visitors, particularly during SEA Games 31 held this May. As a result, the city earned an estimated US$815.36 million from tourism, doubling the previous year's figure.


