Hard freeze expected in northern regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The impact of a powerful and cold anticyclone, located in the northern regions of Siberia, has led to the establishment of a really cold weather in the northern area of the country.

In November 19 - 21 air temperature in the northern regions will decrease to -28-31° C. However, the southern region of Kazakhstan will be under a cyclone formed over the Caspian Sea. It will bring cloudy weather with rain and sleet. Air temperature in the southern areas of Kazakhstan will be above normal by 2-4°C.