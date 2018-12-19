EN
    13:24, 19 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Hard frost to grip the country in 3 days coming

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Hard frost up to -35° will grip Kazakhstan on December 20-22, Kazhydromet says.

    According to the meteorologists, cold arctic front will bring heavy snowfall, snowstorms and gusting wind to the northern, central and eastern regions of the country. On the contrary, the anti-cyclone forming over northern Europe will stop the precipitation and cold snap. Mountainous areas of Kazakhstan will be affected by southern frontal system. Light snow, fog and ice slick will persist here.

    Air temperature will be below average in the entire territory of Kazakhstan. In northern, central and eastern regions, nighttime temperature will drop to 30-35° that is 6-9° below the average level.

