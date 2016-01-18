Hard frosts coming to Kazakhstan Jan 19-20

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Hard frosts are coming to Kazakhstan on January 19-20, Kazhydromet says.

A cold anticyclone which centered at Taimyr will impact the weather in northern, central and eastern regions of Kazakhstan.

Nighttime temperature will drop to -30-35°C, while daytime temperature will not exceed -20-25°C. Gust wind and snow drift are expected too.

Nevertheless, on January 21, the anticyclone and the frosts will start to recede to the east.

Western regions of the country will be hit by strong wind up to 15-25 m per s. Air temperature there will rise by 3-8°C. Snow slush is forecast too.

Southern regions will enjoy sunny weather these days.