Hard-to-access area in a forestry catches fire in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – Firefighters are battling blaze raging in a forestry in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of emergencies.

Dried grass and bushes reportedly caught fire in a hard-to-access territory spanning 5 ha in the Akbulak forestry in eastern Kazakhstan on June 26.

126 foresters, local emergency workers, one helicopter and 18 units of firefighting equipment are involved in the firefighting efforts.