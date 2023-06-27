EN
    12:50, 27 June 2023

    Hard-to-access area in a forestry catches fire in E Kazakhstan

    Фото: t.me/qr_tjm
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – Firefighters are battling blaze raging in a forestry in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of emergencies.

    Dried grass and bushes reportedly caught fire in a hard-to-access territory spanning 5 ha in the Akbulak forestry in eastern Kazakhstan on June 26.

    126 foresters, local emergency workers, one helicopter and 18 units of firefighting equipment are involved in the firefighting efforts.


