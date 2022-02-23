EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:49, 23 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Hardworking, highly skilled personnel to play key role in building New Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Majilis deputy Dzhamilya Nurmanbetova believes it is crucial to plant love for learning among Kazakhstani youth, Kazinform reports.

    After President Tokayev’s recent interview with Qazaqstan TV channel, MP Nurmanbetova noted that the Head of State constantly underlines the role of human capital as a driver behind post-crisis economic development, because people are the most valuable resource of every country.

    According to Dzhamilya Nurmanbetova, in his interview the President once again stressed that the country needs people with decent education and extensive experience.

    She believes that the state should pay attention to training of highly skilled specialists and attract experienced competitively viable personnel.

    But most importantly, MP Nurmanbetova says, we need to create conditions and the environment for the development of talents, plant love for learning among youth and develop their diligence.

    In her words, hardworking, talented and highly skilled personnel will play a key role in building the New Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Parliament Majilis New Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!