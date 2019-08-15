Harold Tejada Canacue as Neo-Pro to Astana Pro Team

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team has signed a 2-year-agreement with the young Colombian rider Harold Tejada Canacue, who will join the Kazakh team from January 1st, 2020 as a neo-pro.

«For me, the agreement with Astana Pro Team is a dream that has come true. From my early age I am cheering for this team and I always dreamed of becoming its rider. I thank Alexandr Vinokurov and all the management of the team for this chance, for believing in me. I come to a great team with many great riders, real stars. I am very happy to become a part of this sports family. From my side, I will do everything possible to prove myself in the best way, to prove that Astana did not mistake in me. I am ready for this step forward,» said Harold Tejada.

Harold Tejada Canacue, 22, is coming to Astana Pro Team from a continental team Medellin. This season he won the U23 Colombian National Championships, both individual time trial and road race. Also, he won the youth classification of the Vuelta Independencia National Republica Dominicana finishing 4th in the final general classification. Besides, he was 6th and 8th at the U23 Pan American Championships in individual time trial and road race, respectively. On a professional level Tejada took part in the Colombia 2.1, where he finished inside the Top-20, the official website of Astana Pro Team reads.

In a few days together with the Colombian National Team Harold Tejada will start at the Tour de l’Avenir.

«Harold Tejada is a rider with a big potential and we are curious about the progress he could show at the WorldTour level. He has impressed us this year at the Colombian National Championships as well as at the Colombia 2.1 race, won by our Miguel Angel Lopez. Tejada looks good in time trial races as well as in the mountains, so we are looking forward to work with him during the next two seasons. I would like to wish him a good luck at the Tour de l’Avenir, an important race for all young riders,» said general manager Alexandr Vinokurov.