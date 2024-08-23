EN
    09:10, 23 August 2024

    Harris accepts nomination as Democratic Party's presidential candidate

    Kamala Harris
    Photo credit: Jacquelyn Martin

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who has won enough delegate votes to secure the Democratic presidential nomination, has on Thursday formally accepted the Democratic Party's nomination for presidential candidate, Xinhua reports. 

    As earlier reported, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who has already won enough delegates to become the Democratic presidential nominee in a virtual roll call vote earlier this month, was once again confirmed as the party's nominee Tuesday night during the Democratic National Convention.

    California, Harris' home state, cast 482 votes for Harris, sending her over the top while concluding a ceremonial roll call.

