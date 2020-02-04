10:01, 04 February 2020 | GMT +6
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone translated into Kazakh
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, a fantasy novel written by British author J. K. Rowling, is for the first time-ever officially translated into Kazakh.
It is the first novel in the Harry Potter series, Kazinform reports.
The exclusive rights to publish in Kazakh belong to Steppe & WORLD Publishing.
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets will be also translated into Kazakh soon.
The Steppe & WORLD Publishing plans to publish all seven books in 2020-2021.