Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone translated into Kazakh

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, a fantasy novel written by British author J. K. Rowling, is for the first time-ever officially translated into Kazakh.

It is the first novel in the Harry Potter series, Kazinform reports.

The exclusive rights to publish in Kazakh belong to Steppe & WORLD Publishing.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets will be also translated into Kazakh soon.

The Steppe & WORLD Publishing plans to publish all seven books in 2020-2021.