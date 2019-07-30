Harvard graduate became SDU Rector

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of the Suleyman Demirel University has introduced new Rector Kuanysh Yergaliyev to the SDU staff today, the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science says.

Kuanysh Yergaliyev is a graduate of Almaty-based S. Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University (2006). In 2009, he earned a master’s degree in Public Health at the Tulane University in the U.S. He also holds a PhD degree from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

In different years, Kuanysh Yergaliyev worked for the Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan and Nazarbayev University.