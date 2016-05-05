Harvard tops Times Higher Education Rankings, followed by MIT, Stanford

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) comes second, while Stanford University is third.

"The UK remains the second most-represented nation in this list of the most reputable universities - behind only the US - but it has lost ground this year," Phil Baty, Times Higher Education rankings editor, said as quoted by The Telegraph on Wednesday.

Cambridge is in the fourth place in the annual Times Higher Education ranking, while Oxford is fifth.

"The number of UK universities in the top 100 has also dropped from 12 to 10 this year," Baty said, adding that "UK's diminishing performance occurs as institutions in Asia rapidly rise up the table; the continent has 17 representatives, up from 10 last year."

Apart from Cambridge and Oxford, all institutions in the top 10 are located in the United States. University of California, Berkeley is ranked sixth, followed by Princeton, Yale, Columbia and the California Institute of Technology.

Russia's Lomonosov Moscow State University is ranked 30th. Other Russian institution that made it to the list include the Saint Petersburg State University and the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, Sputniknews.com reports.