Harvest campaign completed in N Kazakhstan rgn (PHOTO)

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - North Kazakhstan farmers harvested 5.425 million t grain crops from 3.2 million hectares. The average yield was 16.9 centners per hectare.

They According to the press service of the region's administration office, this year's subsidies amounted to 17 billion tenge, 10 of which focused on crop production. 54 grain reserve houses with total capacity of 3.4 million tons operate in North Kazakhstan region. Thus, the new harvest is 100% saved. To date there have been stored 1,2 million tons of grain. 73 000 tons of diesel fuel has been released at a reduced price - 84 tenge/liter for the harvesting campaign. In total, the current harvest campaign involved about 4,000 peasant holdings, farming enterprises and LLPs.