Harvesting campaign began in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Grain crops have been seeded on the territory of 734.3 thousand ha in Karaganda region this year.

As of August 16, grain crops on 1.5 thousand ha were already harvested in Karaganda region, the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan informs.

According to "Kazhydromet", the weather in Kazakhstan will allow to start the all-round harvesting campaign in the country late in August - early in September.