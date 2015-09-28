Harvesting campaign nearing completion in N Kazakhstan region (PHOTO)

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - The harvesting campaign is 78 percent complete in North Kazakhstan region. The region has favourable weather for holding the harvesting campaign in time.

"Farmers of North Kazakhstan region have harvested more than 78% of the crop, it is over 2.5 mln hectares. The average crop yield is 15.3 centners per ha," the department of agriculture of North Kazakhstan region informs.