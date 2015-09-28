EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:14, 28 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Harvesting campaign nearing completion in N Kazakhstan region (PHOTO)

    None
    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - The harvesting campaign is 78 percent complete in North Kazakhstan region. The region has favourable weather for holding the harvesting campaign in time.

    "Farmers of North Kazakhstan region have harvested more than 78% of the crop, it is over 2.5 mln hectares. The average crop yield is 15.3 centners per ha," the department of agriculture of North Kazakhstan region informs.

    Tags:
    Harvest Agro-industrial complex development North Kazakhstan region Agriculture News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!