Haunted castle available for just 200 dollars per night

The owner of a castle outside Moscow is offering short-term accommodations via the popular rental website Airbnb. However, the guests supposedly won't be alone; the chateau is allegedly haunted by a ghost.

According to the website, the castle is located in the town of Vidnoye, approximately 15-minutes away from Domodedovo Airport by car. The castle, which can accommodate up to 12 guests, has three bedrooms, a dining room, a dance hall with a stage and a rooftop terrace.

While staying in the castle, guest can also enjoy the swimming pool or play billiards. The castle grounds feature a garage and a parking lot for five cars.

Airbnb quoted the owner as saying that "the castle ghost appears every day at midnight." The residence rents for 14,420 rubles (about 200 dollars) per night.

Airbnb has become known internationally for featuring unusual options for accommodation. For example, tourists can stay in a house that looks like a bubble, in a carriage for sheep or in apartments in a cave, Sputniknews.com reports.