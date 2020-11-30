Hazret Sultan Airport opens in Turkistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A new international airport unveiled in Turkistan, the official website of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry reads.

The Hazret Sultan Airport works in the Open Skies regime which will help expand geography of air travels. An inaugural flight by FlyArystan will land there on December 1.

«Turkestan is a spiritual centre of the Turkic world, cultural architectural phenomenon, collaboration of historical heritage and contemporary architectural solutions. The ancient city always stirs tourists’ interest. The unique tourists sites such as Yassawi, Yessim Khan, Rabiga Sultan Begim Mausoleums, Otyrar and Sauran ancient cities are located there,» the Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Aktoty Raimkulova said.

It is noteworthy, the Visit Centre Turkistan opened in the city to provide tourism services. Besides, a new Rixos Turkistan Hotel is ready to welcome guests. Construction of the Hampton by Hilton will complete soon.