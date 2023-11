ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Filmmakers of popular American channel HBO arrived in Karaganda district Maikuduk.

They plan to make a film about Golovkin. They worked in the boxing gym where Gennady and his brother Maxim first began to train.

"It's Gennady Golovkin and the HBO filmmakers in the boxing gym in Maikuduk, Karaganda. More details later," the post on the official page of Gennady Golovkin on VK social network reads.