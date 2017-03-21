HBO commentator: Age catching up to Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HBO commentator Max Kellerman thinks that Gennady Golovkin's age is becoming a problem for the Kazakhstani boxer, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"Dominant knockout performers like GGG and fighters that look like they are unbeatable, generally that happens as a result of match-making. Generally it's because they are in with a certain level of opposition," Kellerman told Boxingnews24.com. "That was that GGG was in with tonight for the first time in his career really, a really good peaking fighter. Maybe age is catching up to him. Maybe he is more vulnerable. GGG will be 35 soon. It remains to be seen. We hope that we'll find out in a fight with Canelo should Canelo get by Chavez Jr. Chavez Jr. is a big, strong guy who's highly motivated, you might lose."



As a reminder, Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) beat Daniel Jacobs (32-2, 29 KOs) by a 12 round unanimous decision last Saturday.