    09:50, 27 July 2016 | GMT +6

    HBO hopes Golovkin and Canelo still plan three fights in 2016

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to HBO channel representatives, there is hope that Golovkin and Alvarez will fight each other in 2017, Sports.kz informs.

    "Everything can happen in boxing," Peter Nelson, the head of the HBO Sports told recently at the ceremony where the fight between Roman Gonzalez and Carlos Cuadros was announced in Inglewood, California.

    Then, Nelson noted that both fighters, Golovkin and Alvarez revealed their plans to fight three times in 2016. He also told that HBO channel planned to broadcast all of their fights.

     

     

    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
