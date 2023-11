ASTANA. KAZINFORM HBO channel has released a promo video to the forthcoming Golovkin-Wade fight.

WBA (Super), IBF and WBC (Interim) middleweight champion, 33-year-old Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 31КО) will hold his next fight on April 23 at The Forum arena in a suburb of Los-Angeles (California, the U.S.)

His opponent is 25-year-old American boxer Dominic Wade (18-0, 12КО).