HBO releases video of Gennady Golovkin - Kell Brook NYC press conference

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HBO has released a short video of Gennady Golovkin and Kell Brook press conference in New York City, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

At the press conference the boxers formally announced their highly anticipated showdown on September 10 at The O2 Arena in London, Great Britain.



In the video Brook says ‘he always finds a way to win'. Golovkin, in turn, stresses that ‘he is a fighter' and if Brook wants all of his belts, he's ready to fight.



Sky Sports Box Office (UK) and HBO (US) are expected to televise the fight.



Source: Sports.kz






