HC Arlan win IIHF Continental Cup by beating Belfast Giants

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Arlan Kokshetau have won IIHF Continental Cup. In the final decider, the team from Kazakhstan defeated Belfast Giants in the capital of Northern Ireland, the UK, SPORTINFORM reports.

It should be mentioned that before the game, both teams secured two wins each, outplaying GKS Katowice (Poland) and HK Gomel (Belarus).



In the first frame of the decider, HC Arlan's Sergey Yegorov and Vadim Yermolayev scored 2 to 0. However, the score lasted until the 47th minute of the match. Chris Higgins and Dustin Johner managed to tie it up (2-2).

No goals were scored in the extra period.

In the shootout, Arlan players were stronger than their opponents.

Arlan Kokshetau - Belfast Giants 3-2 (2-0, 0-0, 0-2, 0-0, 1-0)

1-0 - Sergey Yegorov - 11:51

2-0 - Vadim Yermolayev - 18:08

2-1 - Chris Higgins - 47:44

2-2 - Dustin Johner - 50:06

3-2 - Yevgeniy Gasnikov - 65:00 shootout





Photo courtesy of iihf.com