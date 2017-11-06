HC Barys Astana destroy CSKA, top Eastern Conference

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Linden Vey's hat-trick in the match against Moscow CSKA on Sunday helped Astana Barys reach the top spot in the KHL Eastern Conference.

Vey struck twice in the second period, as the host wiped out Kirill Petrov's early strike with a four-goal blast to take control of the game. Talgat Zhailauov tied the game a minute after the intermission, then Vey scored in the 24th and 29th minutes to open a 3-1 lead. Martin St.Pierre, Barys' game-winner last time out, added a fourth - assisted by Vey - to delight a 10,000 crowd.

But CSKA wasn't finished just yet and hit back with two goals in the beginning of the third period. Mikhail Pashnin and Alexander Popov ensured a tense end of the match but as soon as he found the empty net the Canadian forward of Barys scored again securing the victory for his team.



Barys Astana 5 CSKA Moscow 3 (0-1, 4-0, 1-2)