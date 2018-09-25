HC Barys beat Dynamo in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Barys Astana won a Kontinental Hockey League match against Dynamo Moscow, SPORTINFORM reports.

Matt Frattin of the visitors gave the first lead at the start of the middle frame period. However, Ilya Nikulin of the Moscow-based team tied it up on the powerplay.

The third and fourth goals were also scored on the powerplay. As a result of a point-blank shot by Juuso Hietanen, Dynamo jumped ahead for the first time. But, six minutes after, Kevin Dallman leveled in (2-2).

Frattin gave a 3-2 overtime win for Barys.

On September 26, HC Barys will play vs. Vityaz in Podolsk, Moscow Oblast, Russia.