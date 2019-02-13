EN
    08:22, 13 February 2019 | GMT +6

    HC Barys beat Sibir at home

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana secured 5-2 win over HC Sibir Novosibirsk in a home match within the Kontinental Hockey League, SPORTINFORM reports.

    The visiting team gave the first lead at the start of the second period. However, Barys tied it up and jumped ahead 2 to 1.

    In the final frame, the hockey players of Barys Astana twice capitalized on the powerplay. In the final minute, it was Alikhan Assetov who iced the game scoring 5-2.

