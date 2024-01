ASTANA. KAZINFORM Barys Astana has defeated HC Spartak Moscow scoring 2:0 in a Kontinental Hockey League match held at Barys Arena ice palace in Astana, Sports.kz reports.

Barys - Spartak 2:0 (0:0, 1:0, 1:0)

Goals:

1:0 - 39:08 Martin St. Pierre (Linden Vey, Nigel Dawes). At even strength.

2: 0 - 59:35 Martin St. Pierre. The empty net goal on the power play.