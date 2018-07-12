EN
    10:11, 12 July 2018

    HC Barys has new general manager

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former hockey player Vyacheslav Belan will take up the post of general manager of HC Barys, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

    Belan played for several Kazakhstani hockey clubs and coached HC Arystan and HC Kulager.

    The newly-appointed general manager boats extensive coaching experience and knowledge of Kazakhstani hockey market.

    Belan has already stated that the Astana-based club will pay utmost attention to promising Kazakhstani hockey players.

    Kazakhstan Sport Hockey
